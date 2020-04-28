Vietnam vet dies after being rescued from Fayetteville house fire, family and officials say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A person died after Fayetteville firefighters rescued them from a house fire on Tuesday morning, according to a release from the fire department.

Fire crews were dispatched to a report of a fire with a person trapped inside at a home in the 6300-block of Lynette Circle around 8:50 a.m. Once at the scene, firefighters reported both flames and smoke visible from the one-story home. Additional fire units were requested, the release said.

Fire crews then entered the home to search for a victim they had been told was inside. Firefighters inside the home battled the fire as they searched for the victim, officials said.

Search crews were able to locate the victim and remove them from the home. They later died, according to the fire department.

The victim’s family told CBS 17 he was in his 70s and served during the Vietnam War.

The man’s sister works at the hospital and rushed over from work as soon as she heard what happened. She said she wanted to thank the first responders who tried saving his life.

“They were very caring, so I really want to thank the police and all that they do. I know it’s a lot because I work at the hospital, so I know it’s a lot putting your life on the line and stuff like that,” said Margaret Bostick.

It took crews around 15 minutes to get the fire under control, officials said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is currently underway.

The identity of the person who died has not been released.

