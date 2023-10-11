FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — An adult and a dog have been displaced after a fire broke out at a residence in Fayetteville Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Fayetteville Fire Department, the incident happened around 2:33 p.m. at 1161 Andrews Road in the College Downs area.

When first responders arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the roof of the single-family home.

One adult occupant and a dog were able to make it safely out of the structure. The fire department says no injuries have been reported, and the American Red Cross was requested to help the displaced resident and pet.

The Fayetteville Fire Department said units were still containing the scene mid-afternoon Wednesday. The Fayetteville Fire Department Fire Investigation Team will begin looking into the cause once the fire is completely put out.