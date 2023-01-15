FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police said they’re investigating after someone was found dead in a backyard Sunday morning.

At about 11:09 a.m., officers said they were called to a home on the 5300 block of Docia Circle in reference to a suspicious person laying in the backyard.

When they arrived, they said they found the person dead.

Police have not yet confirmed the person’s identity.

The police department’s homicide unit is investigating the circumstances around the person’s death.

They plan to release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by clicking here to complete the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app.