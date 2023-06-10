Crews at the scene near the Cape Fear River after a body was found Saturday afternoon. Photo courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A person was found dead in the Cape Fear River near Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported just before 2:45 p.m. at the Fayetteville Boating Access Area at 2517 Wilmington Highway/Old Wilmington Road, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

A 911 caller reported a body was found along the river.

“The preliminary investigation revealed a male victim was pronounced deceased on the scene,” the news release said.

Deputies said they were unable to determine the person’s age during the “initial discovery,” according to the news release.

The boating access area is just north of Interstate 95, south of Arnette Park and east of Fayetteville Regional Airport.

Officials said more information would be released when it becomes available.

Deputies said anyone with information about the case should call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Senior Sergeant D. Frankart at (910) 677-5433 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).