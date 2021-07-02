Person found shot in crashed car in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating after a person was found shot inside a car that crashed into a pole Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Truth Court around 4:10 p.m. They found a person who had been shot inside of a vehicle that crashed into a pole. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, a news release said.

Police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective B. Zacharias at 910-703-9935 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.