FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating after a shooting on Wednesday evening.

Fayetteville police said officers responded at around 6:31 p.m. to the 1100 block of Center Street to a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person who had been shot, police said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition, according to police.

No suspect is in custody at this time, police said.

This is an active investigation.