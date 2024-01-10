FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A person is dead after getting hit by a pickup truck in Fayetteville on Wednesday night, police said.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers responded at around 6:13 p.m. to the area of Southern Avenue and Quality Road following a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck as well as the victim, who had been hit in the center lane, police said.

Investigators said the truck was heading west on Southern Avenue when the victim was standing in the center turn lane, resulting in a collision.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, which is where they ultimately died, police said. The identity of the victim will not be released until family is notified.

This is an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Officer C. Lewis at (910) 818-1872.