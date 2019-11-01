Person killed in Halloween night shooting in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Halloween night, according to a news release.

Officers responded to the 500 block of School Street around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. A person had called 911 and said another person had been shot, the release said.

The victim died at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld as next of kin are notified.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Det. J. Arnold at 910-824-9539 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

