‘Person of interest’ sought in deadly Fayetteville shooting, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police said Friday they are looking for a “person of interest” in a deadly shooting that happened Thursday afternoon in Fayetteville.

Officers responded to a shots fired call just before 5 p.m. at a parking lot near 700 S. Reilly Road. As police were investigating, the victim walked into Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The victim died at the hospital, police said.

Police identified the victim on Friday morning as Raymond Lamont Napper II, 21, of Fayetteville.

Two photos of a man in a Lakers jersey were released Friday afternoon by police. Police are trying to find out who the man is and called him a “person of interest.”

Photos from Fayetteville police

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the person of interest or the case to contact them at 910-703-3499 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

More headlines from CBS17.com: