‘Person of interest’ sought in drive-by shooting, Fayetteville police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are trying to track down a person of interest in a drive-by shooting that happened last week.

The incident was reported on Jan. 6 just after 7:20 p.m. along the 6200 block of Lynette Circle, according to a Fayetteville police news release.

Police arrived at the scene and found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound and lying in the road, the news release said.

“The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking in the roadway when a dark-colored sedan drove by and shot(s) were fired from within the vehicle at the victim,” the news release said.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are requesting anyone with information concerning the identity of the person of interest contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Smith with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1901 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

