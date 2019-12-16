Person shot, vehicle hit by bullets in Fayetteville neighborhood

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A person suffered a gunshot wound in Fayetteville Saturday night, police say.
A vehicle at the scene also had several bullet holes in it from the same incident, according to Fayetteville police.
The incident was reported just after 10:45 p.m. along Torrey Drive, which is in a neighborhood off Murchinson Road near Glenville Lake.
A person was shot in the abdomen and was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.
No other details were available.
