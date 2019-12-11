PHOTO: Fayetteville police say this man may be connected to multiple sexual battery cases

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police are hoping the public may recognize a man they believe is involved in multiple sexual battery cases that occurred in the same area of the city.

Melquan V. Carter, 19, was arrested and charged on Dec. 8 following a reported sexual battery incident where a woman accused him of grabbing her buttocks while she was walking her dog in the Creek Meadows Place area.

Carter is charged with one count of sexual battery in connection to the case.

According to police, Carter was chased on foot by people in the area where the incident is said to have occurred, but he was able to get away.

The victim was able to identify Carter to the officer who responded to the scene and the suspect was later arrested at his home, police said.

Carter is the subject of several other investigations involving women who were inappropriately touched by a man who quickly ran from the scene after the touching occurred, officials said.

All of those incidents occurred in the same Cliffdale Road area.

Police are asking the public to take a close look at Carter’s picture and contact them if they have encountered him under similar circumstances or can connect him to other criminal or suspicious behavior.

Anyone with information regarding Melquan V. Carter is asked to contact Det. Arnett with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (910) 433-1851 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet.

