FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Cumberland County deputies and Fayetteville police released photos Friday of a trio that authorities say robbed a convenience store and a Waffle House early that morning.

The armed convenience store robbery happened just after 4:25 a.m. at the Circle K at 1581 McArthur Road just north of Fayetteville, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Three people entered the store, showed the clerk a handgun and demanded cash from the store clerk, deputies said.

The trio also stole items from the area behind the cash register, the news release said.

The three then left the store and went north toward the intersection of McArthur and Honeycutt Roads.

Less than an hour later – at 5:20 a.m. – a robbery was reported at the Waffle House at 4141 Ramsey St., according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

“Three unknown males entered the business armed and demanded money from the cashier,” police said in the news release.

Police said one man was wearing a blue Nike hoodie, grey pants and white shoes; another was dressed in all black; and the third man was wearing a hat, black shirt, dark jeans and black Crocs.

Photos were released by deputies and police of the three walking toward the Circle K, and one suspect inside the store. Deputies released an additional photo of a man reaching across the Circle K counter.

Deputies said anyone with information about the case should contact Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective B. Murr at (910) 677-5529 or CrimeStoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).