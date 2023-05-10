FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Photos are circulating after several black bear sightings were reported in west Fayetteville recently.

(Credit: Watch Out Cumberland County — Facebook)

The sightings were reported over the weekend of May 6 and 7.

They were reported in the Aaron Lakes neighborhood near Raeford Road and the Bunce area, as well as Hope Mills Road near Ashton Road and Friar Avenue.

A resident’s home surveillance video captured a bear wandering around their yard and hopping a fence to get in and out.

(Credit: Watch Out Cumberland County — Facebook)

(Credit: Watch Out Cumberland County — Facebook)

(Credit: Watch Out Cumberland County — Facebook)

Black bears are currently found in about 60 percent of the total land area of North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

The commission said recent research has shown bears to be much more adaptable to habitat changes than previously thought, and that some bears have adapted to living near developed areas.

(North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission)

Click here to learn more about black bears in North Carolina.