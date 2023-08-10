FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville home is without a roof after a house fire broke out early Thursday morning, according to officials.

On Thursday shortly after 1:15 a.m., Fayetteville firefighters responded to a home in the 5600 block of Mesa Drive for a fire with a possible life hazard.

After the first units arrived, fire crews found a single story residential home with heavy fire and smoke. Officials declared a working fire and additional units were dispatched to help.

Officials said four people are displaced and one person was transported to the hospital for an evaluation. The Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced residents.

Fire officials said all of the residents were out of the house and accounted for. The fire is under control and officials are conducting an investigation into what caused the fire and where it started.

Fire officials estimate the damage is worth $88,542.