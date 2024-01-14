Photo courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies are trying to identify suspects involved in an armed robbery of a convenience store in Fayetteville early Friday morning.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. at the Circle K store at 1571 McArthur Road near the intersection with Honeycutt Road in north Fayetteville, according to a Sunday news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Photo courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

The robbery began when four people wearing face masks arrived at the store in a white Kia Optima, deputies said. Four photos from the event were released by deputies, including a photo of three suspects entering the store.

Among them, a suspect with a gun and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt went inside the store, and approached the clerk, the news release said.

Photo courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect had a gun in his waistband area and “demanded the clerk to open the register,” deputies said.

The clerk opened the cash register and the suspect — who was also wearing red pants — grabbed cash and the group left in the Kia, the news release said.

Photo courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies said anyone with information about the robbery should call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective T. Morgan at (910) 677-5563 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).