FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies are trying to identify suspects involved in an armed robbery of a convenience store in Fayetteville early Friday morning.
The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. at the Circle K store at 1571 McArthur Road near the intersection with Honeycutt Road in north Fayetteville, according to a Sunday news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
The robbery began when four people wearing face masks arrived at the store in a white Kia Optima, deputies said. Four photos from the event were released by deputies, including a photo of three suspects entering the store.
Among them, a suspect with a gun and wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt went inside the store, and approached the clerk, the news release said.
The suspect had a gun in his waistband area and “demanded the clerk to open the register,” deputies said.
The clerk opened the cash register and the suspect — who was also wearing red pants — grabbed cash and the group left in the Kia, the news release said.
Deputies said anyone with information about the robbery should call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Detective T. Morgan at (910) 677-5563 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).