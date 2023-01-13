FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Multiple Fayetteville apartment units have been damaged in a fire Friday night, a CBS 17 crew member on scene reports.

The Fayetteville Fire Department, who responded to the flames in the 6400 block of Yadkin Road sometime after 8 p.m., were seen placing at least six ladders up into the multi-story units.

Ray Duffy/CBS 17

Additionally, fire trucks were seen deploying truck ladders above the complex as if to work to extinguish flames from the roof or the second story of the building, CBS 17 pictures show.

As of 8:40 p.m. there is no word on a cause for the fire or how many people are affected.

This is a breaking news article.