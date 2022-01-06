Photos of persons of interest, suspect vehicle released from deadly Fayetteville shooting

Two people have been identified as suspects of interest from a Tuesday shooting in Fayetteville. Their vehicle identification has also been released (Fayetteville police).

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Fayetteville Police Department has released photos of persons of interest and a suspect vehicle from Tuesday’s fatal shooting at Southern City Swag Boutique.

Two people have been identified as suspects of interest from a Tuesday shooting in Fayetteville. Their vehicle identification has also been released (Fayetteville police).

The two persons of interest are seen wearing a camouflage sweatshirt, black sweatpants and a black hat, while the other is seen wearing a red and black spotted sweatshirt, jeans, a gray hat and carrying a tan-like colored backpack.

They also were driving a silver/gray Infiniti SUV.

The incident was reported as a shooting just after 3:05 p.m. at Southern City Swag Boutique at 4621 Yadkin Rd. on Tuesday, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

When police arrived, they found 34-year-old Eddie Saez, who had been shot.

He died at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Olsen at (910) 709-1958 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).