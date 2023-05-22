FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cameras along a Fayetteville road show three people and a truck that police are saying may be involved in a homicide that left one man dead in the road following a shooting.

The Fayetteville Police Department said it responded to the 4900 block of Schmidt Street around 4 p.m. Monday and found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the street. He was later pronounced dead on scene.

But, police also said cameras in the area captured the below photos of people who could be involved and want help locating the three people and pick-up truck.

Fayetteville police are searching for these three people and truck who may be involved in a Monday homicide (The Fayetteville Police Department).

One person was last seen in a white t-shirt and jeans, another in a long-sleeve black shirt and faded jeans and the third in a red t-shirt and faded jeans. The truck in question is a gray pick-up.

Officers also said the shooting does not appear to be random.

The victim’s identity is being withheld until family is notified, police said.