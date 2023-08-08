FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking for help identifying two armed robbers in a wild theft at a Waffle House in Fayetteville last week.

The incident was reported just after 5:05 a.m. on July 31 at the Waffle House at 2319 Gillespie St., the Fayetteville Police Department said in a news release.

Photo from the Fayetteville Police Department

“Two males armed with handguns entered the restaurant through the back door, took money from the register, exited out the back door,” according to the news release.

The duo then ran into woods behind the building. No one was injured.

Police released four photos of the suspects on Tuesday.

Detectives said that anyone with information about the robbery or if they know the identity of the people involved, to contact Detective J. James at (910) 322-7446.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477.