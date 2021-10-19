PHOTOS: What’s the US Army up to on Fort Bragg?

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – Paratroopers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division put their skills to the test in a live-fire training recently.

The 82nd Airborne posted images of the Combined Arms Live-Fire Exercise – and they are nothing short of amazing.

The 82nd Airborne said its paratroopers are ready to “deploy, engage, and destroy the enemies of the U.S. with no notice, anywhere in the world in 18 hours or less.”

