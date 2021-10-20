Picture surfaces of person of interest in Fayetteville Motel 6 homicide

Police are asking for help identifying this possible suspect in connection with a Motel 6 August homicide (Fayetteville Police Department).

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A picture has surfaced of a person of interest in the fatal shooting of man inside a Fayetteville Motel 6 back in August.

Fayetteville police released the image showing the person in a convenience shop last seen wearing a white t-shirt.

On Aug. 11, police said Erik Darnell Anderson, 43, of Spring Lake, was shot to death at the Motel 6 located at 3719 Bragg Boulevard just before midnight.

Investigators said the person in the image may have information about the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to contact Detective J. Olsen at (910) 709-1958 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.