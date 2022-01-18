Plans set for $7 million spiral with illumination at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The dream of those who started the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Fayetteville is near.

About $7 million is going into a new phase of the park which includes a giant spiral.

“The spiral will be 120 to 130 feet in the air with the illuminated light at the top,” said Dr. Wilson Lacy, president of Fayetteville MLK Memorial Park Committee.

Funding from the state, Cumberland County, and the City of Fayetteville was earmarked for the project.

“This project has been about 20 years in the making. They have an architect on the idea of what they are looking for, they have a brief sketch which kind of shows the large spiral tower along with a concave water spillway at the bottom with different sayings from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., as well,” Lacy said.

There will also be other amenities built for the park.

It will take at least two years for the next phase to be completed. Lacy said an additional $2 million is needed for the final phase of the project.