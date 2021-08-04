Police: 2 in the hospital after single-vehicle wreck in Fayetteville; road closed

Cumberland County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CBS 17 file photo

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A road was closed Wednesday night in Fayetteville as police investigated a crash that put two people in the hospital, a news release said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Gillis Hills Road and Adam Jacob Drive just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. A single vehicle had crashed, and both occupants were taken to the hospital — one with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Fillis Hill Road was closed in both directions between Stoney Point Road and Adam Jacob Drive, Fayetteville police said at 11:12 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Officer Biggerstaff at 910-751-1382, or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories
Cumberland County Sandhills Current Temperatures
Fayetteville radar