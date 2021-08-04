Police: 2 in the hospital after single-vehicle wreck in Fayetteville; road closed

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A road was closed Wednesday night in Fayetteville as police investigated a crash that put two people in the hospital, a news release said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Gillis Hills Road and Adam Jacob Drive just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. A single vehicle had crashed, and both occupants were taken to the hospital — one with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Fillis Hill Road was closed in both directions between Stoney Point Road and Adam Jacob Drive, Fayetteville police said at 11:12 p.m.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Officer Biggerstaff at 910-751-1382, or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.