2 break into home, assault man before taking property, Fayetteville cops say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police need your help to find two suspects who broke into a home, assaulted a homeowner and fired shots toward the home.

One of the bullets grazed a neighbor’s arm.

Police say it happened around 1:30 Sunday morning.

Two men threw a brick into the back door of the home on Kelmscot Court.

“While inside they committed an assault against the homeowner, and stole a bunch of personal property,” said Fayetteville Police Officer Jeremy Strickland.

The homeowner shared security video of what happened with CBS 17.

The video shows the theft as the suspects drive down the street in a white car.

His neighbor can be seen coming over to help and that’s when the suspects fired shots into the home from the car.

The bullets hit the man’s screen door, car, and one grazed his neighbor’s arm.

“Fortunately nobody was seriously injured as a result of this, but it could have turned deadly quick,” Strickland said. “Those bullets have to go somewhere, but fortunately nobody was seriously injured and that’s the good thing today.”

The two men are considered armed and dangerous.

“We don’t believe there’s an active threat to the public because this does not appear to be a random incident,” Strickland said.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery or the identity of the suspects are asked to contact Detective J. Ballard with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 303-7571 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.