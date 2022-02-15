Police: 82-year-old man dies after head-on collision with driver who ran red light in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say an 82-year-old man from Fayetteville has died from injuries suffered in a head-on collision with a driver who ran a red light.

City police on Tuesday said Charles Leneave died after he was injured in the Feb. 9 crash at the intersection of Skibo Road and Campground Road.

A preliminary investigation showed Leneave’s 1998 Chevrolet was struck by a 2014 Mercedes-Benz driven by a 44-year-old Fayetteville man.

Investigators said driver of the Mercedes had a red light while the light was green for Leneave.

Leneave was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital for treatment. The police department’s traffic unit on Monday learned of Leneave’s death.

Authorities say the cause of the crash and events leading up to it are under investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information may contact the Fayetteville Police Department Traffic Unit at 910-751-1382 or Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Crimestoppers can also be reached at http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.