FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Spring Lake man is accused of setting three buildings on fire in six days, authorities say.

Thomas Reilly (Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that Thomas Reilly, 50, faces three charges of burning certain buildings.

He is being held at the county’s detention center on a $250,000 secured bond and was due in court Tuesday.

Deputies say they responded to a vacant structure fire Monday evening on Betty Street, and say arson detectives investigating the blaze identified Reilly as the suspect.

Investigators then said they linked Reilly to two other structure fires — one on Sept. 28 on Pine Tree Lane, and another Sunday on Spring Ave.