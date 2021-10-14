Police ask for help after homes, cars hit by gunfire in Fayetteville

A vehicle police believe was involved in a shots fired incident in Fayetteville on Sept. 29, 2021. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police asked for help gathering information on suspects and two suspect vehicles after multiple homes and cars were hit by gunfire last month.

The incident happened along the 800 block of Glen Reilly Drive on Sept. 29. Officers responded to find multiple homes and vehicles that had been hit by gunfire. No one was injured, police said in a news release.

Investigators asked for help gathering information on two vehicles seen on nearby surveillance cameras.

Police said a black Dodge Charger was being driven by a man at the time of the shootings. Another car, a newer model silver sedan, was driven by a man in a red baseball hat and a red T-shirt.

That car had three others in it at the time, too.

Anyone with information should call Detective L. Mertens at 910-651-8826 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.