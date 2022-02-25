FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are seeking the public’s help to find a woman who has been missing for 10 days.

Kimoria Cadore, 19, was last seen on Feb. 15, according to a Friday news release from Fayetteville police.

Cadore, who is 5-foot-3 and 109 pounds, might be in the area of Shaw Road, police said.

She might be with Shaihem D. Robinson, 27, the news release said.

Police released photos of Cadore and Robinson.

Anyone with information about the location of Kimoria Cadore or Shaihem Robinson is asked to contact Detective S. Graham at (910) 433-1539 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).