Police ask for help finding suspects who robbed Fayetteville State student

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for help identifying the people suspected of robbing a Fayetteville State University student in August.

Police released photos of the suspects Friday on social media. They said the robbery happened on Aug. 18 and that one of the suspects was armed with a handgun.

Anyone who has information is asked to reach out to the police department or submit a tip online. People could earn cash for their tips, police said.





