Police ask for help identifying suspects after man shot 8 times at Fayetteville motel

Cumberland County News

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are asking for help identifying the suspects in a shooting at a motel last week.

On March 5, officers responded to a Motel 6 located at 1922 Cedar Creek Rd. While responding, they were told that Kevin Brewington, 30, had been taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He had been shot eight times, a news release said.

Investigators determined that the suspects arrived in a silver or gray Nissan Altima. A woman went into a nearby convenience store while two men got out of the car and walked to the hotel. The man, pictured in a black hat, shot Brewington multiple times, police said.

All three then fled in the Nissan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective H. Vernon at 910-758-6700 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

