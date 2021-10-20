Police ask for help identifying suspects who robbed Fayetteville convenience store at gunpoint

Images of two men accused of robbing a Circle K in Fayetteville on Oct. 5. (Courtesy of the Fayetteville Police Department)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police asked for the public’s help finding two men suspected of robbing a Circle K convenience store at gunpoint earlier in the month.

Police responded to the Circle K at 7910 Raeford Rd. just before 12:40 a.m. on Oct. 5. Investigators learned that the two suspects entered the store and “brandished firearms at the female clerk,” a news release said.

The men forced the clerk to open the register. They then stole cash and cigarettes, police said.

No one was injured.

Police described one of the men as standing 6 feet tall with a slim build. He was wearing black pants with a red stripe, a black hoodie, and a ski mask. The other was described as being 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-10 with a slim build. He was wearing camo pants, a purple sweatshirt with a small white patch, a ski mask, and shoes with neon laces.

One of the suspects had a gun that had a white and grey camo design, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective M. O’Hara at 910-605-6393 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.