FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — After Raleigh and Durham County held recent gun buyback programs, Fayetteville police held an event of their own Saturday.

In Saturday’s event, Fayetteville police paid people to turn in their guns. The amounts varied based on the type of gun.

The Fayetteville event collected 340 guns, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

The Fayetteville event exceeded the numbers in Durham County, which recently took nearly 300 off the street and 267 guns were collected in Raleigh.

Officials said the event surpassed their goal and that 174 vehicles were driven up to the collection point.

The event took place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Kingdom Impact Local Ministries at 2503 Murchison Road.

People who turned in handguns received $100, those with rifles or shotguns received $150, and people with assault weapons were paid $200.