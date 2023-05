FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say they found a dead man in a parked car in Fayetteville.

The city’s police department said Tuesday a death investigation had begun after the man’s body was found at around 10 a.m. in a parking area in the 100 block of Grove Street.

Police say they found the man in a car when they arrived, and pronounced him dead at the scene.

They are not publicly identifying him until they can find and notify his family.