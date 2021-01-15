Police find man shot to death in car in Fayetteville; 2nd victim hospitalized

Fayetteville police at the scene of the homicide Friday evening. Photo by Colt West/CBS 17

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a shooting reported along the 6400 block of Applecross Avenue at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

A man was found shot inside a vehicle. He was dead at the scene, police said.

While on scene, police learned of a second shooting victim down the street. That person, who had been shot in the abdomen, was taken to the hospital, a news release said.

“This shooting does not appear to be a random incident,” police said.

Police didn’t identify either victim.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective S. Catlett at 910-818-2543 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS.

