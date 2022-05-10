FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police say they have figured out the identity of a stalker who followed a girl home last week.

Police said Tuesday officers have “identified and located the suspect” after the incident on Thursday afternoon.

Police did not reveal the stalker’s name but said the person would face charges.

Around 3 p.m. Thursday, a girl told police she was followed home from a bus stop by a man 35-45 years old in the area of Bravery Lane off Old Wilmington Road.

Police said she was able to make it into her home, but the man began kicking on a door to the home and “made attempts to influence the young girl to allow him entry.”

The stalker was described as last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and a ski mask. He is also husky, law enforcement said.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Investigator S. Roldan with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 354-7621 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).