FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are looking for a man who they believe was a witness to the fatal shooting of a teenager in a motel parking lot.

The Fayetteville Police Department on Tuesday released a surveillance image of James Rhone and asked the public’s help in finding the 59-year-old man who they say drives a gold Buick and has a prosthetic left leg.

They say he has pertinent information about the shooting last week outside the Travelodge on Cedar Creek Road.

Markus Richard Samples, 19, of Hope Mills, was shot to death early on Aug. 3. Another Hope Mills man, 21-year-old Jayquan Deshawn Blandshaw, was wounded but is recovering and is expected to survive.

People who know Rhone’s whereabouts are asked to contact Det. M. Waters at 910-635-4978 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically at this website or via the P3 Tips mobile app.