FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police Sunday night identified three men who died in a hotel parking lot shooting that also injured three others Saturday night.

Sunday night, police also revealed there was a sixth victim in the shooting, which was not random.

The shooting was reported just after 8:50 p.m. in the parking lot of the Baymont Ramada at 1707 Owen Drive, according to Fayetteville police.

When police and medical responders arrived, they initially found four people who were shot.

One man died at the scene and a man taken to a nearby hospital later died there, police said in a news release. A third person later died at a hospital, police said just after 11:30 p.m.

Later Saturday night, a fifth victim was discovered and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

William Franklin Davis Sr., 42, of Fayetteville died at the scene of the shooting, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

Keith Allan Dickey, 37, of Lumber Bridge and Donald Dillenbeck, 49, of Vestal, New York, both died at a nearby hospital.

Also, Fayetteville police said three other gunshot victims are still being treated at areas hospitals.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fayetteville police Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).