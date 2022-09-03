FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police say homicide detectives are involved after a man was found dead behind a dumpster Saturday morning.

The incident was reported around 9 a.m. in the 7700 block of Raeford Road, according to a news release from Fayetteville police.

When police and other first responders arrived, they found a man “in advanced stages of decomposition,” the news release said.

The man was later identified as Roger Eugene Johns, 58, who was homeless, police said Saturday night. His relatives were contacted about his death Saturday, according to police.

The area where police appeared to find Johns was behind the Dollar Tree at Westridge Village Shopping Center.

“The circumstances surrounding the victim’s death remain under investigation by members of the Fayetteville Police Departments Homicide Unit,” the news release said.