FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A man who was found dead in a home Wednesday has been identified.

The Fayetteville Police Homicide Unit is investigating the death of 49-year-old Curtis Lee Womack who was found in the 300 block of Orange Street. Police initially said he was found in a home in the 500 block of the street.

Officers were called around 10 a.m. on Wednesday to a suspicious death call, police said.

Upon arriving, officers Womack inside a residence. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crime Stoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting https://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.