HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are asking for help locating the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run collision on June 10 in Hope Mills.

The driver of a Toyota 4-Runner struck two men, killing one before fleeing the scene at about 12:30 a.m., police said.

Andrew Fitch, 32, of Fayetteville was killed in the collision, police said.

The crash took place on Camden Road, near Thomas Street in Hope Mills.

Photo provided by Hope Mills Police Department

Deputy Chief B.A. Dean said Fitch was walking in the roadway with a second pedestrian, 59-year-old Scott Weems of Fayetteville, who was also struck by the 4-Runner, sustaining serious injuries.

Police are now looking to the community for help in finding the individual who hit the two men and drove off.

The car’s description released by police on Monday is a two-tone, late 1990s to early 2000s model year

Toyota 4-Runner, similar to the one pictured.

At the time of the hit-and-run, the driver was traveling east.

Following the collision, the driver continued on Camden Road toward Hope Mills Road.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Hope Mills Police Department at (910)425-4130 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910)484-TIPS.