Police ID driver who died in crash with utility pole and another car in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified a man who was ejected and died in a two-car crash in Fayetteville Saturday afternoon.

The deadly wreck was reported at 12:55 p.m. Saturday along Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

Police said the wreck happened as a car left Cliffdale Road, hit a utility pole and then collided with another car.

A man was ejected from the car that initially hit the pole and died at the scene, police said.

Darius Dawson, 32, of Calamar Drive, who was driving a 2018 Toyota sedan, died, police said Sunday.

A 26-year-old woman who was in the other car — a 2019 Nissan sedan — was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed inbound lanes of Cliffdale Road from Winward Cove to South Reilly Road.

The wreck that killed Dawson was the second deadly crash in Fayetteville in about 12 hours. A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash along Raeford Road Friday just after 11:35 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Biggerstaff at (910) 751-1382 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

