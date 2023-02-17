SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities have identified the Spring Lake man killed when he was hit by a car earlier this week.

The Spring Lake Police Department identified the man Friday as Jose Cruz, 59.

Police say they were called shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday to the 1400 block of Lillington Highway north of N.C. 29.

They say Cruz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation found Cruz was struck when he stepped onto the road and into oncoming traffic.

Officers added that they found no contributing factors from the driver who struck him.