FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified two Hope Mills men who were shot outside a Fayetteville motel.

The Fayetteville Police Department said Thursday that Markus Richard Samples, 19, was killed when he was shot early Wednesday at the Travelodge on Cedar Creek Road.

Police said Jayquan Deshawn Blandshaw, 21, was wounded but is recovering and is expected to survive.

The department’s homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

People with information about the shooting may call Detective M. Waters at 910-635-4978 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-8477.