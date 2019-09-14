Police ID victim, arrest suspect in deadly Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say 26-year-old Markel Lee Gerald of Aftonshire Street in Fayetteville was killed in a shooting early Thursday morning.

Around 3 a.m., police responded to a report of an unresponsive person in the yard of a home in the 200 block of Davis Street.

Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds and he was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Police say 24-year-old Raekwon Lamaar Ravi Boykin was taken into custody without incident by members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, and U.S. Marshals.

Boykin has been charged with First Degree Murder and Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon. He is currently in custody at the Cumberland County Detention Center and was denied bond.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now