FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police Sunday night released the name of the victim in the first of two deadly shootings that were less than an hour apart early Saturday morning.

Police also said a car was hit by gunfire in the first shooting, which happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Pamalee Drive.

There was a “large gathering” in the area of the house before the shooting at the home, according to new information from the Fayetteville Police Department.

Sterling Koren Whitted, 46, of Fayetteville was hit by gunfire and died at the scene, police said Sunday night.

Police also revealed Sunday night that the owner of a car told police the next day that his vehicle had been struck by gunfire at the time of the shooting.

Officers said if anyone was the victim of property damage or minor injuries during the shooting incident to please call Detectives Berrios at (910) 703-6243.

Less than an hour after the shooting that killed Whitted, another shooting was reported around 4:49 a.m., when Fayetteville police say they received another call for shots fired, this time in the 3000 block of Tamarack Drive.

When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Saturday night, police identified the victim in the Tamarack Drive shooting as Garon Webb, 41, of Fayetteville.

The two locations are only about three miles apart, but police said Saturday afternoon they “have no reason to believe they are connected currently.”