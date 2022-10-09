FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police Sunday identified a man who was killed in a shooting that also injured a woman in Fayetteville Saturday evening.

Police told CBS 17 the double shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Street, which is north of downtown Fayetteville.

At the scene, police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds, officials said. Alonzo Clark, 22, was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The woman suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

At least eight evidence markers, typically used to note the location of spent rounds, were seen in the street near a home behind apartments at the corner of Williston Street.

After the shooting, police blocked off part of the parking lot at the apartments.

North Street was also closed for at least an hour after the shooting.

Police also said Sunday the shooting was still under investigation.

Authorities said anyone with information about the shooting should call Detective D. Arnett at (910) 929-2565 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).