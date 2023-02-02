SPRING LAKE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the Spring Lake man they say was killed by someone who broke into his home.

The Spring Lake Police Department said Thursday that Charles Michael Conley, 26, was killed in the home invasion just after 10 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of South Fourth Street.

Police say family members have been notified.

They say detectives continue to investigate the incident.

They have said that a preliminary investigation found one or multiple suspects entered the home and shot Conley to death.

People with information about it are asked to call the Spring Lake Police Department at 910-436-0350 or Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crime Stoppers 910-483-8477.