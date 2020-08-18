Police identify woman hit, killed by car along major road in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A 36-year-old woman died at the hospital after being hit by a car along a major road in Fayetteville, police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to the crash at Parmalee Drive and Capri Street around 10:15 p.m. Monday. The victim, identified Tuesday as Ameria McClain of Fayetteville died at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, police said.

The driver was identified as a 22-year-old Fayetteville man.

CBS 17 is not identifying him as police have not filed charges in the incident.

Parmalee Drive was closed between Gardner Street and Lady Cheryl Drive until 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

