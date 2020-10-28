Police investigate after witness reports woman assaulted, abducted in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville police are investigating a possible abduction that happened Tuesday, according to a news release.

Police responded to the incident around 5:20 p.m. along the 100 block of Person Street. They believe a man was trying to get a woman into his vehicle. When she refused, he assaulted her and put her in the back of the car against her will, the release said.

Photo from Fayetteville police

It wasn’t known if the suspect and victim knew each other or what their relationship may be.

City surveillance cameras captured the vehicle, as described by a witness, as it left the downtown area and headed toward Bragg Boulevard. Police are asking for help locating the vehicle, which appears to be a gold Buick Century.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Southerland at 910-709-1851.